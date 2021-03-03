People s United Financial Inc. Sells 9,655 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

