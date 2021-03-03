People s United Financial Inc. Takes $10.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,000. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 183,260 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $97.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

