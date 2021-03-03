People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

NYSE CMI opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $265.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

