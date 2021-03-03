pEOS (PEOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $288.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 38.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $538,949.67 and approximately $288.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 60.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00479909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00486862 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

