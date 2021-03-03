PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

PEP stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

