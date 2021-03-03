PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.80. The company had a trading volume of 317,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

