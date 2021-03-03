Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 5.1%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 674,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 433,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $815.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $921,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,563 shares of company stock worth $2,368,058. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.