Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 5.1%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 674,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 433,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $815.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $921,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,442 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,563 shares of company stock worth $2,368,058. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
