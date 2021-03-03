Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Up 117.4% in February

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the January 28th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Perion Network alerts:

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.