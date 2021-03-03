Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 11.4%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price fell 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.76. 2,541,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,869,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

PERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.75 million, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

