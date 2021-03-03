Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

