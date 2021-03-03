Permission Coin Market Cap Reaches $6.41 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $352,517.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 123.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00480073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00073034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00078432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00083619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00486589 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

