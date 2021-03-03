Perpetual Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $125.30 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00011266 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $125.30 million and $4.04 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.27 or 0.00478689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00073360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00078474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00499641 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

