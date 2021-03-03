Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,130,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -701.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

