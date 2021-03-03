Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,714.33 or 0.03461216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $31,707.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00487200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00073940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00078761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00082486 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00488868 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 824 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io

