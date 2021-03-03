Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $70,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 745.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TLK stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

