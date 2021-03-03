Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 815,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,308,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

