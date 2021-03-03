Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,020 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,308,766. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $189.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

