PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,786. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.