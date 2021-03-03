PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,786. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
