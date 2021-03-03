Phantasma Energy (KCAL) One Day Volume Hits $45,223.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $45,223.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00475349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00078041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.00470788 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 39,253,865 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

