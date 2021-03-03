Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,849,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

