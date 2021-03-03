Phillips 66 Partners’ (PSXP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSXP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PSXP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 10,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

