Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Trading Down 5%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 574,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,368,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm has a market cap of $123.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,352 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

