Phoenixcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,783.91 or 1.00197489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.15 or 0.00988773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.00445177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00291915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00095054 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,926,700 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

