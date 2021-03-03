PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293,078.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $293,078.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00479909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00486862 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

