Phore (PHR) Market Cap Achieves $9.93 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Phore has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $26,297.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 177.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,420,256 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

