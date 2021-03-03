Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. 4,544,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,218,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.
Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.