Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. 4,544,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,218,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

