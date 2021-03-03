Pi Financial Comments on Cronos Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Research analysts at Pi Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRON. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of CRON stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,504. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

