PIBBLE Market Cap Reaches $29.26 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $653,627.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00778710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

