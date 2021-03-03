Pickle Finance Trading 19% Lower This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $16.20 million and $4.60 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance token can currently be bought for about $12.32 or 0.00024188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.00481413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00078197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.37 or 0.00485680 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,341,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,874 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars.

