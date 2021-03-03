Pillar Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $187,415.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

