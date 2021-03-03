PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
PHK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,772. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.
