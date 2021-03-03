PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE PFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 106,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,740. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

