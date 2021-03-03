Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Update

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the January 28th total of 29,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PDD traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.39. 147,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,473. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,391,000 after buying an additional 1,468,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

