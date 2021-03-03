Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $80,692.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.95 or 0.00446912 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.74 or 0.04140225 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,814,183 coins and its circulating supply is 425,553,747 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.