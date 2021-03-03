Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 2,440 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $703,224.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60.

Shares of PINS traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 13,137,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,205,747. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.