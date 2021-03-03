Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 8.4%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.01 and last traded at $74.39. 13,176,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 13,205,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of -116.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,670,113 shares of company stock valued at $122,473,289 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $233,189,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,477,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,375,000 after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.