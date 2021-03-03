Piper Sandler Comments on Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 245,648 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

