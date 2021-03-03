Piper Sandler Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,345.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $31.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $49.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $33.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $21.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $76.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $117.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $149.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $179.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

Booking stock traded up $31.51 on Wednesday, reaching $2,313.72. 6,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,899. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,971.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Booking by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

