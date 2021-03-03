Piper Sandler Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $470.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $458.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.57.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.