Piper Sandler Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $470.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $458.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

