PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 111.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $174,198.83 and $60.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 103.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00793852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00028336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

