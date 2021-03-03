Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 67.4% Higher Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $63.82 million and approximately $179,809.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

