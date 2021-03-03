PirateCash Market Capitalization Hits $2.30 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $13,261.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000071 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

