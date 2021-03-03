PIXEL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.28 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 59.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $20.14 million and $98.28 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,902.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.09 or 0.01041380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.00372684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

