Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Trading Down 8.2%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 572,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 651,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $145.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $46,174.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.