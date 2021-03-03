Pizza Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Pizza has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $619.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 193.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

