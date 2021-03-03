Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Down 8.4%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) traded down 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. 894,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,914,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

