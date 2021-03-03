PlayGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $75,017.02 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $75,017.02 and approximately $280.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.29 or 0.00781955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00045277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004010 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

