Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $506.60

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 506.60 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 503.80 ($6.58), with a volume of 294318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488.80 ($6.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 475.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19.

About Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

