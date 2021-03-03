Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Trading Down 9.1%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 621,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 905,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

PSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

