Pluton (PLU) Price Hits $6.80 on Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $921,120.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton token can currently be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00013005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00782266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.